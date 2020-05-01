Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 2

May 2 UPDATE

Alberta reported another 97 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5,670. Of that number, 2,534 (44.6%) Albertans have recovered, and 94 (1.65%) have died, two of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

157,517 tests have been done since the beginning, 3751 in the last 24 hours.

Sturgeon County has two active cases, that number remains unchanged for a few days. To date, there have been 12 cases in Sturgeon County, 10 of whom have recovered.

May 1 UPDATE

Alberta reported another 218 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5573. Of that number, 2359 (42.3%) Albertans have recovered, and 92 (1.65%) have died, three of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for May 1, 2020 NEW CASES 218 TOTAL CASES* 5,573 RECOVERIES 2,359 (42.3%) NEW DEATHS 3 DEATHS TO DATE 92 (1.65%) CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS ### CURRENT ICU ### TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 4829 TESTS TO DATE 153,766 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 2

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.