Letter: South Glens planning Food Bank drive May 24

Help us fill an SUV for our first South Glens Food Bank Drive on May 24th for all Morinville residents who are able to give back to our community!

We will be doing a drive-by pickup service in the South Glens area for those who want to donate, or even if you live outside of South Glens you can still participate by dropping off your donations to the helpers that will be parked in the entrance to the South Glens area on May 24th from 10 AM – 1 PM.

Monetary donations will be accepted if you’d prefer to allow families to buy perishable goods.

Please leave in an envelope marked for the Food Bank or drop off at the White Dodge Ram parked by SG entrance.

Items the Food Bank is in need of:

• Sobeys gift cards $25 increments

• Canned food, soup/ meat like tuna, etc.

• tomato, carrots, potatoes, apples

• soup, jam, peanut butter

• butter, margarine

• laundry soap, shampoo, toiletries

Thank you for supporting our community.

Carol Spooner