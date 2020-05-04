Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 4

|Support the publication that supports your community For the past 10 years, The Morinville News has been here to serve the community with online daily news covering all aspects of our community. Now we need your help if we are to continue to serve the community.Click Here To Learn How You Can Help Us
Above is the May 4 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.
by Morinville News Staff
Alberta reported another 70 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5,836. Of that number, 2,942 (50.4%) Albertans have recovered, and 104 (1.7%) have died, nine of those deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Four of the additional nine deaths were in the last 24; the other five were in previous weeks but reported in the past 24 hours.
As of Monday, 621 of the cases are associated with continuing care facilities. A total of 936 cases are connected with the Cargill plant, 810 of those having recovered. JBS employees and contractors account for 469 cases and the City of Brooks has 998 cases, including the JBS workers.
|NEW CASES
|70
|TOTAL CASES*
|5,836
|RECOVERIES
|2,942 (50.4%)
|NEW DEATHS
|9
|DEATHS TO DATE
|104 (1.7%)
|TESTS LAST 24 HOURS
|3775
|TESTS TO DATE
|164,722
|CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS
|89
|CURRENT ICU
|21
|STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES
|1
* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES
Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.
Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.
Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.
Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.
