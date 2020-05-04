Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 4

Above is the May 4 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported another 70 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5,836. Of that number, 2,942 (50.4%) Albertans have recovered, and 104 (1.7%) have died, nine of those deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Four of the additional nine deaths were in the last 24; the other five were in previous weeks but reported in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, 621 of the cases are associated with continuing care facilities. A total of 936 cases are connected with the Cargill plant, 810 of those having recovered. JBS employees and contractors account for 469 cases and the City of Brooks has 998 cases, including the JBS workers.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for May 4, 2020 NEW CASES 70 TOTAL CASES* 5,836 RECOVERIES 2,942 (50.4%) NEW DEATHS 9 DEATHS TO DATE 104 (1.7%) TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 3775 TESTS TO DATE 164,722 CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS 89 CURRENT ICU 21 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 1

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.