Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA) update

by Lucie Roy

The Poster Contest award presentations and Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch (SRCW) AGM were cancelled due to the COVID-19 provincial guidelines.

Poster contest judging at the local and provincial level took place before the COVID-19 restrictions, and all awards have been received.

“The 2020 Poster Contest was a great success with other 196 entries,” said Carol Okerman, SRCWA Secretary and Poster Contest Director. “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 virus we were unable to hold our Poster Contest Awards Night. Certificates and awards were mailed out to the winners. Many thanks go out to all our winners and to those who entered our contest. We look forward to receiving your posters next year.”

Wynter Skaret from Camilla School in Riviere Qui Barre was one of the first-place winners at the SRCWA level and the only winner from our region at the provincial level. This year was the 40th Annual Alberta Provincial Rural Crime Watch Association (APRCWA) Poster Contest. Thirteen Associations participated.

At the local level, SRCWA had 27 winners in 2020 from Grade One to Grade Nine in 1, 2 and 3rd place.

There were nine winners from Morinville Colony School, five from Camilla School, three from Namao School, three from Bon Accord Community School, one from Sturgeon Heights School and six from Gibbons School.

Photos of this year’s winners were not available.

President’s Message-seeking volunteers

Viviane Pezer, SRCW President asked that everyone continue being the eyes and ears for our RCMP and to make sure you report any suspicious activity.

“We continue to look for people who would be interested in volunteering for different positions in our rural crime watch association,” Pezer said.

There are several open positions that they are seeking volunteers for; these include President, Secretary, Treasurer and Communications Webmaster.

There are also several open Zone Director positions open.

If you are interested or have any questions about the duties of any of these positions please contact SRCWA at email sturgeonrcwa@gmail.com.