Alberta RCMP offering personalized crime prevention tips

by Morinville News Staff

Home visits by RCMP Community Engagement and Outreach Specialist Jennifer Kee have become difficult due to COVID-19; however, virtual visits are allowing the RCMP to help Albertans with the Project Lock-Up initiative.

Through their RCMP social media accounts, the RCMP are inviting followers to send a direct message with questions or photos of their properties.

Kee will review the messages and provide personalized advice and tips for the property owners, whether the property is a home, business or seasonal property.

Some questions the RCMP want property owners to consider asking include:

• Is your yard adequately lit?

• Do you have clear sightlines in your yard?

• Is it obvious when you’re not home?

• Do you have a fence or natural barrier around the property?

• Are bushes trimmed under windows?

• Do you have a gate?

• Is your garage secure?

• Which way do your doors open?

• Do your windows have locks?

RCMP say Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), an international concept, has proven its value where it is used, discouraging crime and promoting security.

For tips and crime prevention information, follow #HereToHelp and RCMP social media accounts on Twitter (@RCMPAlberta), Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and YouTube (@RCMP-GRC Alberta).

As warmer weather brings out more crimes of opportunity, RCMP also encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.