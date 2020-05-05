Our Morinville: Sister Alice Trottier on life in Morinville and her book Faith & Tenacity

|Support the publication that supports your community For the past 10 years, The Morinville News has been here to serve the community with online daily news covering all aspects of our community. Now we need your help if we are to continue to serve the community.Click Here To Learn How You Can Help Us
Last summer, the Morinville News partnered with the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society to sit down with some of Morinville’s older residents to talk about what life in the community was like when they were growing up.
This interview, with 97-year-old Sister Alice Trottier, author of the book Faith and Tenacity, looks at her time growing up in Morinville, studying to be a nun, teaching school in the area, and the researching and writing of her book on Morinville’s first 100 years.
Some of the language in the short film outdated cultural terminology.
