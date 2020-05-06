Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 6

Above is the May 6 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported another 70 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5963. Of that number, 3552 (59.5%) Albertans have recovered, and 112 (1.8%) have died, six of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the province’s cases, 632 are connected with continuing care facilities, 946 with the Cargill plant (798 recovered), 566 with the JBS plant (434 recovered), and 38 at the Harmony processing plant (12 recovered).

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for May 6, 2020 NEW CASES 70 TOTAL CASES* 5963 RECOVERIES 3552 (59.5%) NEW DEATHS 6 DEATHS TO DATE 112 (1.8%) CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS 82 CURRENT ICU 19 TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 3494

by Morinville News Staff

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

