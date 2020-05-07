Morinville band entertains Aspen residents

|Support the publication that supports your community For the past 10 years, The Morinville News has been here to serve the community with online daily news covering all aspects of our community. Now we need your help if we are to continue to serve the community.Click Here To Learn How You Can Help Us
by Lucie Roy
The band Buttery Biscuits performed outdoors at Aspen House on Wednesday, providing a socially distanced concert for residents.
Butterfly Biscuits consist of siblings Jonas, Ivy, and Caleb Mills, the Morinville residents who used to also volunteer at Aspen House’s Bingo.
Wednesday’s concert was their way of giving the residents a small concert and a smile.
The concert had approx six songs per set and the seniors were rotated in shifts outdoors to hear the music in keeping with Alberta Health Services numbers for group gatherings.
Some residents were also watching the performance through the windows.
The Band members were thankful to Smith Music for providing a PA system for the event.
