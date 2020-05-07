Morinville band entertains Aspen residents

by Lucie Roy

The band Buttery Biscuits performed outdoors at Aspen House on Wednesday, providing a socially distanced concert for residents.

Butterfly Biscuits consist of siblings Jonas, Ivy, and Caleb Mills, the Morinville residents who used to also volunteer at Aspen House’s Bingo.

Wednesday’s concert was their way of giving the residents a small concert and a smile.

The concert had approx six songs per set and the seniors were rotated in shifts outdoors to hear the music in keeping with Alberta Health Services numbers for group gatherings.

Some residents were also watching the performance through the windows.

The Band members were thankful to Smith Music for providing a PA system for the event.