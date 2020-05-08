Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 10

May 10 UPDATE

Alberta reported another 96 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 6,253. Of that number, 4,389 (70%) Albertans have recovered, leaving 1747 active cases in the province. Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 71 people currently in hospital, 13 of whom are in intensive care. One more Albertan died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 117 (1.87%).

Currently, there are 115 active cases at continuing care facilities and 519 recovered cases to date. Eighty-four residents have died at these facilities, representing 72% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths.

There are 58 active cases among workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River (893 recovered), 82 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks (520 recovered),

and 17 active at Harmony Beef (21 recovered).

To date, 173,023 people have been tested for COVID-19 and a total of 185,293 tests have been performed by the lab. The last 24 hours saw 4,186 tests completed.

FRIDAY’S COVID-19 COVERAGE

Above is the May 8 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported another 81 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 6,098. Of that number, 4,020 (66%) Albertans have recovered, and 115 (1.88%) have died, one of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

To date, 678 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 84 residents at these facilities have died. There are 95 active cases among workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 849 have recovered. There are 96 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, and 497 have recovered. Additionally, 21 active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef, and 16 individuals have recovered.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for May 8 NEW CASES 81 TOTAL CASES* 6098 RECOVERIES 4,020 (66%) NEW DEATHS 1 DEATHS TO DATE 115 (1.88%) CURRENT HOSPITAL 80 CURRENT ICU 17 TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 3,232 TESTS TO DATE 177,559 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 0

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

