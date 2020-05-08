Alberta COVID-19 Update for May 8

|Support the publication that supports your community For the past 10 years, The Morinville News has been here to serve the community with online daily news covering all aspects of our community. Now we need your help if we are to continue to serve the community.Click Here To Learn How You Can Help Us
Above is the May 8 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.
Alberta reported another 81 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 6,098. Of that number, 4,020 (66%) Albertans have recovered, and 115 (1.88%) have died, one of those deaths in the last 24 hours.
To date, 678 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 84 residents at these facilities have died. There are 95 active cases among workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 849 have recovered. There are 96 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, and 497 have recovered. Additionally, 21 active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef, and 16 individuals have recovered.
|NEW CASES
|81
|TOTAL CASES*
|6098
|RECOVERIES
|4,020 (66%)
|NEW DEATHS
|1
|DEATHS TO DATE
|115 (1.88%)
|CURRENT HOSPITAL
|80
|CURRENT ICU
|17
|TESTS LAST 24 HOURS
|3,232
|TESTS TO DATE
|177,559
|STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES
|0
* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES
|
Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.
Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.
Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.
Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.
