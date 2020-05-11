Alberta COVID-19 Update May 11

Above is the May 11 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported another 47 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 6,300. Of that number, 4,659 (74%) Albertans have recovered, and 117 (1.85%) have died, leaving 1,524 recorded active cases in Alberta. There are currently 73 in hospital, 12 of those in intensive care units.

There are 102 active cases and 542 recovered cases at continuing care facilities in the province.

Cargill meat processing plant in High River has 36 active cases among workers (911 recovered).

There are 58 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks with 548 recovered,

16 active cases at Harmony Beef with 22 recovered.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for May 11 NEW CASES 47 TOTAL CASES* 6300 RECOVERIES 4,659 (74%) NEW DEATHS 0 DEATHS TO DATE 117 (1.85%) CURRENT HOSPITAL 73 CURRENT ICU 12 TESTS LAST 24 HRS 2,864 TESTS TO DATE 188,157 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 0

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.