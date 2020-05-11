Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below are some of the photos we took this week along with our news coverage.

On Thursday afternoon, there was a single-vehicle collision earlier today on 100 Street involving one person who had a medical episode. Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez has confirmed for Morinville News that there were no injuries and the patient was assessed by ambulance and released. Boddez said the Department are thankful to the citizen who ran across to the fire hall to alert them immediately.

On Thursday, Morinville Growing Together along with Boston Pizza, between 1- 3 pm provided an opportunity for people to have their picture taken with Lionel’s letter L (BPs Mascot). Staff also handed out Goodie Bags of their famous Giant Cookie and kids’ free meal coupon for the first 350 kids. The event was a drive-by with curb-side Lionel onsite for the photo op in front of BP. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Brent Melville Real Estate Team would like to thank all Morinville, St. Albert, Sturgeon County residents for their bottles and cash donations on Saturday, May 2 for the Morinville Food Bank. The day was a huge success. With bottles and donations, thet raised $1750. The Brent Melville Team has donated $1000 to make our total $2750 with all proceeds towards helping those in need.

The band Buttery Biscuits performed outdoors today at Aspen. The members, consisting of siblings Jonas, Ivy and Caleb Mills used to also volunteer at Bingo at Aspen and this was their way of giving the residents a small concert and a smile. The concert had approx six songs per set and the seniors were rotated in shifts outdoors to hear the music in keeping with AHS (Alberta health Services) numbers for group gatherings. Some residents were watching the performance through the windows. The Band members were thankful to Smith Music for providing a PA system for the event. – Lucie Roy Photo

Some nice colour on this bird. Another beautiful day weather-wise. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee sits in a Nanking Cheery bush. We published this photo earlier this week with a fake caption calling it a Downy Woodpecker. The first two people to comment on the error got to pick our next two Charity Advertising recipients. One winner deferred back to us, and the other chose Hands Across the Sea – Grandmothers to Grandmothers group. Stay tuned for other miscaptioned phots for your chance to help local non-profits.

Local photographer Don boutilier sent us this video of trout being added to local fishing spots. Each year the province stocks Heritage Lake and the Morinville Fish & Game pond.

Some more photos by local photographer Don Boutilier.