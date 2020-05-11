UCP roll out student transportation task force

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta’s UCP government was struck a task force to provide recommendations to the government on the future of student transportation across the province. The UCP says the focus will be on a number of issues, including student safety, costs, eligibility, partner collaboration and the responsibilities of school authorities and industry partners.

The task force’s scope is busing at publicly funded schools in urban and rural communities.

“We committed to improving and modernizing the education system in Alberta. Student transportation is an integral part of the system that needs further attention to address the challenges facing our partners who deliver this service,” said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange. “I have asked this task force to explore options while putting Albertans’ safety first due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will provide their best advice on how the system can be improved, become more efficient and become more cost-effective in serving Alberta’s students.”

NDP Education Critic Sarah Hoffman said the UCP has made such devastating cuts to education, hiking fees on parents all across the province, that trust is now an issue.

“Before returning to business as usual, this UCP government needs to restore faith with parents, students, and stakeholders,” Hoffman said. “The discussion about student transportation should not be happening apart from the larger discussion about how we will reopen our schools and get our kids back in their classrooms safely.”