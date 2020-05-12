Alberta COVID-19 Update May 12 – recoveries at 77%

Alberta reported another 45 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 6,345. Of that number, 4,866 (77%) Albertans have recovered, and 118 (1.85%) have died, leaving 1,361 recorded active cases in Alberta. There are currently 73 in hospital, 12 of those in intensive care units.
There are 105 active cases and 559 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 85 residents at these facilities have died. Currently, there are 25 active cases among workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River (920 recovered), 44 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks (582 recovered), and 12 active cases at Harmony Beef (28 recovered).
|NEW CASES
|45
|TOTAL CASES*
|6,345
|RECOVERIES
|4,866 (77%)
|NEW DEATHS
|1
|DEATHS TO DATE
|118 (1.85%)
|CURRENT HOSPITAL
|73
|CURRENT ICU
|12
|TESTS TO DATE
|3,173
|TESTS TO DATE
|191,330
|STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES
|0
* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES
Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.
Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.
Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.
Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.
