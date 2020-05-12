Federal government announces additional support for Canadian seniors

by Morinville News Staff

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a series of additional measures he says will help Canadian seniors and provide them with greater financial security during COVID-19.

“As workers, neighbours, parents, grandparents, spouses, caregivers, and volunteers, Canada’s seniors have shaped this country and contribute to our communities every day. They are among the most threatened by COVID-19, and we will support them and work to keep them safe,” Trudeau said.

Tuesday’s measures include a one-time $300 tax-free payment for seniors eligible for the Old Age Security (OAS) pension, with an additional $200 for seniors eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

The Government is also adding another $20 million to the New Horizons for Seniors Program to support organizations that offer community-based projects that reduce isolation, improve the quality of life of seniors, and help them maintain a social support network.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click To Visit Website



The feds are also extending GIS and Allowance payments if seniors’ 2019 income information has not been assessed.