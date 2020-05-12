How to Thank a Nurse during National Nursing Week

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta Registered Nurses Educational Trust (ARNET) has partnered with CWB Wealth Management to launched a campaign to raise funds for a Pandemic Nurses Education Fund ARNET says will help nurses prepare and respond to the continuing pandemic, as well as future pandemics.

The “Thank a Nurse Hero” campaign coincides with National Nursing Week, running May 11 to 17.

“Many Albertans are wondering how they can thank health care professionals for the work they do. Contributing to the Thank a Nurse Hero campaign recognizes the contribution of nurses while arming them with the skills they need to care for us when we need it,” said ARNET Board of Chair Shireen Bell.

For every nurse hero thanked using the hashtag #CWBWMNURSEHERO, CWB Wealth Management is donating $5 dollars to the Fund.

ARNET says with 38 000 nurses in Alberta, it’s the perfect opportunity to recognize the contribution Alberta RNs are making by taking risks on the frontlines, and their impact on the health and wellness of our loved ones.

For more information on the Thank a Nurse campaign or to donate directly to the Pandemic Nurses Education Fund visit www.arnet.ca.