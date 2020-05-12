Obituary Notice: Kilian, Linda – 1949-2020 May 12, 2020 admin Obituaries 14 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Comments comments
So very sad to hear of Linda’s passing. She was a huge part of our community and she will be greatly missed. 🌹💕
My heartfelt thoughts go out to her family. Rest peacefully forever Linda Kilian. You will truly be missed. 💕🌹💕🌹💕🌹
Deepest condolences go out to the family and friends❤️
Deepest sympathy
My sincere condolences to the family. Rest in peace Linda
Condolences to the Kilian family.
RIP Linda
Rest In Peace Linda. Great lady!!
What a wonderful lady we have lost always kind and considerate of others Linda you will be missed by many RIP
Mine and Bills deepest sympathies to the family
She was an amazing woman with a brilliant smile! Thinking of you Millisa & Aaron and your families and extended family. ❤️
Bradley J Badry
You will be missed Linda
May she Rest In Peace forever, you will be missed by those, whom you assisted in life. Rest In Peace great lady you will always be remembered.