Morinville authors Christopher Raine and Riley Quinn both have their second books out this spring.

Raine has recently released his second collection of poems: Where the Grasses Wept and Quinn have just released The Cove, the second book in his Lost Boys trilogy.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click ad to register

Raines books can be ordered at RaineReflections.com and Quinn’s books can be ordered at RileyQuinnOfficial.com.