Alberta COVID-19 Update May 13 – Province proceeding with Phase 1

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta conducted 4072 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Of that number, the province added 62 cases, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 6407. So far, 5076 (79.2%) Albertans have recovered from the illness. There are currently 1211 active cases province-wide.

Premier Jason Kenney announced during Wednesday’s briefing that Alberta will proceed with Phase 1 of the economic relaunch, with a delay in some services and activities in Calgary and Brooks.

“As we continue to carefully relaunch our economy, the safety of Albertans remains our top priority,” Kenney said. “Alberta businesses have demonstrated great resilience through this pandemic. Now it is time to show them our support. I encourage all Albertans to go out and support local businesses in a safe and responsible way. We all have a role to play in supporting our province’s economic well-being, while remaining vigilant in the fight against COVID-19. With care and common sense, we will be able to move steadily and safely through the stages of our relaunch strategy.”

Below is an overview of Phase 1.

Some businesses and facilities can start to resume operations on May 14 in all areas except the cities of Calgary and Brooks:

• Retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture and bookstores. All vendors at farmers markets will also be able to operate.

• Museums and art galleries.

• Daycares and out-of-school care with limits on occupancy.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click To Visit Website



• Hairstyling and barbershops.

• Cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars will be permitted to reopen for table service only at 50 per cent capacity.

• Day camps, including summer school, will be permitted with limits on occupancy.

• Post-secondary institutions will continue to deliver courses; however, there will be more flexibility to include in-person delivery once the existing health order prohibiting in-person classes is lifted.

• Places of worship and funeral services, if they follow specific guidance already online.

• The resumption of some scheduled, non-urgent surgeries will continue gradually.

• Regulated health professions are permitted to offer services as long as they continue to follow approved guidelines set by their professional colleges.