Letter: Skate Morinville Club celebrating its success

The Skate Morinville Club has some fantastic little skaters, all our skaters that participated this year did amazing.

Two skaters performed outstanding this year and received awards.

Rebekah Wicks was awarded “Skate Morinville CanSkater of the Year Award”, as you can see Rebekah is beaming with excitement.

Swasti Sharma was awarded “Skate Morinville Club Most Improved Skater Award”, she was also awarded the “Skate Alberta ‘Edmonton and Region’ CanSkater Athlete Award.” Swasti’s hard work paid off this season.

Congratulations to all skaters of the Skate Morinville Club.