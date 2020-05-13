What’s Cooking: Half a dozen reasons that makes eggs a true Canadian staple

(NC) As we celebrate everything that makes us proud to be Canadians, some food items have earned the right to be called a real Canadian staple. Take eggs, for example. They are nutritious, delicious and compact. But there’s nothing small about the impact of Canada’s egg farmers.

One egg contains 6.5 grams of high-quality protein. Talk about a superhero food staple.

More than 1,100 farm families are producing the eggs Canadian love, in every province and the Northwest Territories. They provide a versatile, affordable ingredient to your family every day of the year.

Thanks to the truly Canadian system of supply management, the tradition of family farming is kept alive in egg farming, with some farms going back to 10 generations.

Canadian eggs are produced according to world-leading standards of food quality and safety.

Canadian eggs are green: over the last few decades, the industry has decreased its environmental footprint by 50 per cent while increasing its production by 50 per cent.

Eggs are parts of your family traditions: holiday baking, Easter brunch, weekday dinner, they are part of every culinary moment, big or small.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click the ad to visit webite

There are so many reasons to love Canadian eggs. Every egg you buy in Canada supports Canadian families and Canadian jobs. Our whole country is stronger thanks to Canadian egg farming — and that is worth celebrating.

Learn more at eggfarmers.ca.