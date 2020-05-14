Column: A smooth new twist on your favourite summer drink [recipe]

(NC) Avocado margaritas are just another testament to everything this fruit can do. The creamy avocados will give your go-to summer drink a rich, smoothie texture, while the lime, tequila and orange liquor will keep it tasting like the margaritas you love.

Avocado Margaritas

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6 people

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 mL) salt

1 lime, quartered

1 avocado from Mexico, cubed

2/3 cup (180 mL) lime juice

¼ cup (60 mL) orange juice

1 cup (250 mL) white tequila

½ cup (125 mL) Cointreau

2 tbsp (30 mL) agave syrup (or honey)

1½ cups (375 mL) ice

Lime wedges and slices of watermelon radish (for optional garnish)

Directions:

On a work surface, run a lime wedge around the rims of four glasses and dip them in salt.

In a blender, combine avocado with lime juice, orange juice, tequila, Cointreau, syrup and ice. Blend until smooth.

Pour mixture into glasses and serve. Garnish with lime wedges and slices of watermelon radish, if desired.