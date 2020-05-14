Letter: Seniors and the Prime Minister

This week the Prime Minister was asked if a one time $300 benefit and $200 more if on guaranteed income assistance was enough.

The Prime Minister responded:

“If a senior is making less than $1,000 per month, they can apply for the CERB.”

Think about that. He is acknowledging that after a lifetime of paying taxes, supporting and building this nation, there are Seniors getting less than $1,000 per month.

Under his watch. Since “it’s 2015”

ADVERTISEMENT - Click the ad to visit webite

Alan Otway

Morinville