Public Notice: 100 Street Improvements to begin May 18

submitted by The town of Morinville

As approved at the February 25, 2020 Regular Meeting of Council, the 100 Street improvements are set to begin on May 18. These improvements will see the construction of both north and southbound lanes on 100 Street from 90 Avenue to the railway tracks. The work includes widening the roadway for northbound traffic and converting the southbound lane to an urban cross-section with curbs and gutter, including an asphalt pedestrian trail. A set of traffic lights will also be installed at the 90 Avenue intersection.

Standard General Inc. has been awarded this contract and they have committed to performing this work in the most expedient and efficient manner possible while endeavouring to minimize any inconvenience to Morinville residents.

During construction, there is the potential for travel delays in the area. We ask drivers in this area to cooperate with the following:

Please slow down when approaching the construction area;

Obey the construction signage in the area as it is present for worker and public safety;

Adhere to the direction of flag people. Flag people are utilized for public safety when higher risk activities are taking place.

This work is scheduled for completion by early September.