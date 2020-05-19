Morinville’s main street to have chip seal ground off and then be re-paved east of the rail crossing to East Boundary Road starting May 25 weather dependent

A truck drives up Morinville’s chip-sealed main street in this file photo from August of 2018. Almost two years later, the province has announced the repair is to start May 25.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta issued a travel advisory Tuesday advising motorists to expect travel delays on the east side of Morinville for the next three weeks, as Highway 642 is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Crews will grind and pave the highway east of the rail crossing and Range Road 252 (East Boundary Road) starting May 25, weather dependent.

The government press release says parking may be prohibited while work is happening on the adjacent driving lanes.

“Motorists should allow extra time for travel, obey all traffic signs and signals and watch for workers on the road,” the media release says.

Concurrent with the work being done on Morinville east/west road, the Town is undergoing construction on 100 Street, its north/south road, south of the tracks. Improvements to that road were to commence May 18.

On Thursday, the Town of Morinville reported that “Standard General Inc. has been awarded this contract and they have committed to performing this work in the most expedient and efficient manner possible while endeavouring to minimize any inconvenience to Morinville residents.”