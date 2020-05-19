Morinville’s main street to have chip seal ground off and then be re-paved east of the rail crossing to East Boundary Road starting May 25 weather dependent

A truck drives up Morinville’s chip-sealed main street in this file photo from August of 2018. Almost two years later, the province has announced the repair is to start May 25.
by Morinville News Staff
The Government of Alberta issued a travel advisory Tuesday advising motorists to expect travel delays on the east side of Morinville for the next three weeks, as Highway 642 is reduced to one lane in each direction.
Crews will grind and pave the highway east of the rail crossing and Range Road 252 (East Boundary Road) starting May 25, weather dependent.
The government press release says parking may be prohibited while work is happening on the adjacent driving lanes.
“Motorists should allow extra time for travel, obey all traffic signs and signals and watch for workers on the road,” the media release says.
|
Concurrent with the work being done on Morinville east/west road, the Town is undergoing construction on 100 Street, its north/south road, south of the tracks. Improvements to that road were to commence May 18.
On Thursday, the Town of Morinville reported that “Standard General Inc. has been awarded this contract and they have committed to performing this work in the most expedient and efficient manner possible while endeavouring to minimize any inconvenience to Morinville residents.”
Awesome it is such a eye sore
You got that right, sir. Will finally be able to get the windshield repaired.
MorinvilleNews.com I feel ya! I have 3 huge rock chips from that road and my suspension is shot! But hey I pay taxes and that’s all that matters right! 😒
So I’m not familiar with the range road. Does this mean from the tracks by Sals down past Sobeys and the High school out to the Rec Center?
East Boundary Road.
Is it going to be fixed by the ones that did it before just asking lol
Yahooooo!
Amy Marie Durgan
Bradley Durgan Faye Durgan
Hope they get it right this time!
Bout time!
Tia Arcand
Braiden Mitchell omg again….
I just got my windshield fixed no 😂
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Ugh wasnt riembursed the last time the “fix” destroyed our windshield..
what you mean repaired is this a bad hoax? the main street has to rebuild completely Mr.Turner
Crosswalks in southglens too please!!🙏
Woo more gravel on top of the asphalt.
Its about time…
So what more gravel
Hopefully right this time!!!!