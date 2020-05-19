Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Canada’s famed snowbirds flew over Morinville on Friday en route to Edmonton. The flight was part of Operation Inspiration. Tragically, Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Snowbirds, died in Kamloops, B.C. when her plane crashed. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Vicky Stawnichy sent this photo of the Snowbirds that her husband took.

Was a great week for weather and a great week to take a stroll around the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond to photograph some ducks and other water birds. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Stacey Buga sent us this shot of a western tanager.

Local photograpgher Don Boutilier has been out and about with his camera and took these shots.

A House Wren builds a news in a local bird house. – Stephen Dafoe Photos