Province launches Human Trafficking Task Force

by Morinville News Staff

The UCP government have tapped country musician and anti-human trafficking advocate Paul Brandt to lead a seven-member task force, providing guidance and recommendations on how to implement the government’s nine-point action plan to combat human trafficking.

“Alberta should be a place where people can live safely, free from exploitation and coercion. Sadly, human trafficking exists in our province, and it is our duty to bring these human rights violations to light and do more to protect those at risk,” said Premier Jason Kenney Tuesday. “This provincial Human Trafficking Task Force brings together knowledgeable and dedicated individuals to provide advice on protecting and empowering some of Alberta’s most vulnerable.”

Brandt says human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world and one that must be stopped.

“Serving as chair for the Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force is an immense privilege and responsibility, as we work together to protect those who are most vulnerable. Freedom should be for everybody,” he said.

Brandt is joined by former solicitor general and former minister of Children’s Services Heather Forsyth, Edmonton Police Services Chief Dale McFee, REACH Edmonton Executive Director Jan Fox, Backwoods Energy Director and former RCMP Director-General Douglas Reti, Catholic Social Services Director Patricia Vargas, and Tyler White, CEO of Siksika Health Services.

The government says the task force will provide guidance and recommendations on supports for survivors, enhance collaboration among stakeholders and organizations working with human trafficking survivors to prevent, protect and ensure their safety. The group will also work with experts to identify needed actions to create change and provide recommendations to help the government implement its nine-point action plan as well as lobby other levels of government to join in taking action.

The first two meetings will be held on May 20 and 21.