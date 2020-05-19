What’s Cooking?: The incredible story of the green egg [recipe]

(NC) We all want to feed our families nutritious meals that are simple to make and affordable. Bonus points if the dish is fun to prepare and environmentally friendly.

When preparing meals the whole family will love, a great option is using Canadian eggs. They are a fresh, local, high-quality ingredient available in all grocery stores and produced by more than 1,100 family farms from coast to coast.

Working under the system of supply management, egg farmers have invested in new technologies and innovative farming practices over the last decades to reduce their environmental footprint by 50 per cent, while increasing their production to meet Canadian demand. Talk about a green source of high-quality protein.

Looking for new recipe inspiration? Try eggs in this delicious pizza recipe that’s simple enough to get the kids involved. To make the dough easy to roll, remove from the fridge and allow it to rest for 30 minutes. For a thin crust, use the lower amount of pizza dough.

Hand-Tossed Pizza with Eggs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 lb (0.5 kg) store-bought pizza dough

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil, divided

½ cup (125 mL) pizza or marinara sauce

1 ½ cups (375 mL) shredded Italian blend cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

4 eggs

½ cup (125 mL) arugula

All-purpose flour for rolling

Directions:

Lightly coat a 12-inch (30 cm) pizza pan with cooking spray. Place pan in an oven preheated to 500°F (260°C).

On a well-floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch (30 cm) circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remove hot pan from oven. Carefully arrange dough to the edges of the pan. Pierce dough all over with a fork, then lightly brush with some olive oil. Evenly spread pizza sauce over top.

Sprinkle cheese over dough and top with olives. Crack eggs over top of pizza.

Place pizza in oven and bake until crust is browned and crisp; 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve topped with arugula and a drizzle of remaining olive oil.

Learn more at eggfarmers.ca.