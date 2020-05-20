Food Bank receives $4000 worth of groceries from Sobeys

Above from left: Morinville Sobeys franchise owners Shaun and Susie Thompson, Ken Skjersven from the Morinville food Bank. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Sobeys franchise owners Shaun and Susie Thompson, along with staff members, helped load $4000 worth of groceries in the back of Ken Skjersven from the Morinville Food Bank’s truck on Friday.

Shaun Thompson said Sobeys had a Community Investment fund for COVID-19 that allocated funds for each franchise to use locally.

“Every store has a thousand dollars that they could put towards an organization, so we chose the Morinville Food Bank,” Thompson said. “At the same time, myself and Susan are donating a thousand dollars to match that. As well, we just got our fundraising from our customers over the Christmas season for the Joy of Giving. It was $1992.93, and we put that towards it because we know the Food Bank is in need at the moment.”

Ken Skjersven of the Morinville Food Bank was appreciative of the donation when the non-profit saw increased demand.

“We’ve got quite an increase in people the last while since this [COVID-19] has been going on,” he said. “It’s a busy place. It’s unbelievable.

Skjersven said the Food Bank is serving approximately 50 people per week, an increase of 67% from the 30 people they typically see weekly.

The Morinville Food Bank also recently got some support from Mason Buga, an 11-year-old Morinville Boy who held a fundraiser instead of a birthday party.

Buga raised $1650 and about 200 pounds of food.