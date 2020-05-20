Letter: Message for St Jean Baptiste Parish members

Thank you for your continued support for our parish and community needs. We want to stay connected during these difficult times. Since we are unable to continue meeting as a congregation, weekly messages will occur on the St. Jean Baptiste website, Facebook page, and in an emergency through the parish office.

In order to help our community the bins the Knights of Columbus used during the Christmas hampers will be placed at the church during these hours:

Sunday, Tuesday and Friday 9:00-11:00 AM

Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday 4:00-6:00 PM.

At the end of the month, all the gathered goods will be given to Morinville Food Bank.

Stay healthy and strong.

God bless.

St. Jean Baptiste Parish