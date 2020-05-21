Letter: Transportation Master Plan Survey Open for Public Input

In support of the Transportation Master Plan, Administration is seeking a second phase of input from the community to finalize and shape the town’s future transportation network. The Transportation Master Plan covers a range of mobility topics including vehicle and goods movement, parking, transit, and active transportation.

Residents are encouraged to review the January 21, 2020 presentation which outlines the first draft of the Transportation Master Plan prior to completing the phase two survey.

Both the presentation and survey link can be accessed at www.morinville.ca/public-engagement.

The survey is open for public input until May 29, 2020.

Tracy Dalzell-Heise

Senior Strategist

Communications and Marketing

Town of Morinville