What’s Cooking?: A fast and easy vegan recipe your kids will love [recipe]

(NC) If your kids aren’t big fans of avocados yet, worry not. Sometimes it just takes the right presentation to show them how good healthy food can be. Even the pickiest eaters will love these bite-sized fries and won’t even notice they’re packed with valuable nutrients.

Avocado Wedges

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 9

Ingredients:

3 semi-firm avocados from Mexico

½ cup (64 g) cornstarch

¾ cup (177 mL) dairy-free milk (such as almond milk)

1 cup (128 g) panko breading

½ tsp (5 g) Mexican chipotle spice

¼ cup (60 mL) vegan mayo

1 tsp (5 mL) Mexican hot sauce

Salt to taste

Directions:

For the avocado fries, preheat oven to 400°F (204°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Prepare three bowls for your breading station: one filled with cornstarch, the second with dairy-free milk and the third with panko breadcrumbs.

Cut each avocado in half lengthwise and remove the pit. Cut each half into three equal parts and remove the skins (if you prefer thinner fries, go for it, but they become more delicate and easier to break).

For each avocado wedge, coat in cornstarch, dip fully in dairy-free milk, then quickly coat it with as much panko as possible. When finished, place wedges on baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and chipotle spice.

Bake for 20 minutes, then flip fries gently using tongs. Bake for another 20 minutes or until golden and super crunchy.

For the dip, combine mayo, hot sauce and salt in a bowl and mix well.

Recipe credit: Erin Ireland