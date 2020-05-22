Letter: Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides goes virtual

In response to COVID-19, we will be doing things a little different this year and are excited to announce that our annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is going VIRTUAL!

For over 34 years, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides has been a vital national fundraiser in support of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

On May 31st the first-ever Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides will take place in a physically distant manner. Now more than ever Dog Guides is relying on the generous support of its donors and partners to meet its goal of giving Canadians a new leash on life.

Every dollar raised will support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides and its mission to assist Canadians with a medical or physical disability by providing them Dog Guides at no cost.

How can you participate?

• Register: Register as an individual or sign up with a team to join our Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click ad for details

• Participate Virtually: On May 31st, show your support for Dog Guides by going for a walk around the block, running on your treadmill at home, dancing in your living room, or jumping on your trampoline, all while practicing physically distancing. Join thousands of others virtually as we support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides and the Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides. Can’t participate on May 31st? No problem – feel free to participate virtually any time during the month of May!

• Share: Please share your photos and videos of what you are doing for the Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides through social media by tagging @LFCDogGuides @PetValu #VirtualWalkforDogGuides so we can see what you’re up to and share within our community

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides