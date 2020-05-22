Town of Morinville extends online component of census to June 15

by Morinville News Staff

With COVID-19 hampering the Town’s ability to send census takers door to door, the Town of Morinville has extended its online component of the census by one month to June 15. .

Started Apr. 1, more than 1900 Morinville households had completed the census online as of May 21.

“An accurate census count provides us with crucial information for strategic planning, program development, and future grant funding from other orders of government,” said Census Coordinator, Melodie Steele, in a media release Thursday. “We need your help so that we understand as a municipality how much we have grown and what our needs may be now and in the future.”

The Town is asking residents to complete the survey online using the PIN code mailed to them at the end of March. Those who lost their PIN code can call the census team for support at 780-965-0860 for help with the code or other difficulties in completing the survey.

Residents who complete the census online will be automatically entered for a shop local Gift Card prize package.

The Town is also running a Guess the Population Contest. The closest guess without going over the official count also wins a shop local Gift Card prize package.

Contest details can be found at www.morinville.ca/census.

Information on the new deadline for online participation was not included in the Town’s release to local media and a request for information was not responded to by our publication of this article. We will update the article if and when that info is provided.