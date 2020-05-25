Alberta RCMP issue 1700 speeding tickets over long weekend

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP spent the long weekend of May 15 to 18 focused on speeding, distracted and impaired driving. During that period, RCMP issued more than 1,700 speeding tickets and more than 50 distracted driving tickets.

Although Alberta roads typically see an increase in drivers during long weekends, Alberta RCMP says the ongoing pandemic caused those usual patterns to be lower than other years.

The same weekend five years ago in 2015 saw 4369 speeding tickets issued throughout the province over the long weekend.

The 2020 holiday weekend resulted in three fatalities and 19 non-fatal injury motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

RCMP did not provide details on impaired charges over the holiday weekend.