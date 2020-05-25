Letter: County roads need improvement

I wanted to share a few photos with you and a little description of the terrible road conditions here in Sturgeon County.

In my tax paying opinion, I think the roads should be in way better condition and maintained much better than they have been this spring.

There should be no reason that two days of rain caused some county roads to close, blocking access to people’s homes and making the driving conditions downright scary. The roads that were not closed are barely drivable.

I find this unacceptable.

They have not contacted me back regarding several concerns and complaints I have left via phone and their fancy system.

I know these are trying times, but [for] those who are essential workers (such as myself), this has to be remedied.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click the ad to visit webite

I think there is a lot of room for improvement. Maybe they need to contact some experts on gravel road maintenance because there are many counties in this province doing a better job.

Brandy Roy

Sturgeon County