Town awards funding to five businesses for storefront improvements

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville’s 2020 budget included an economic development initiative to help improve the look of Morinville’s downtown core. The Storefront Improvement program had $50,000 allocated for this year to provide up to $10,000 in matching dollars to businesses improving their storefronts.

The program launched in February, intended to improve the look of commercial properties as well as increase sales and foot traffic downtown, drew nine applications from local businesses. The Town says the Project Review Committee reviewed all applications using design principles and the intent of the program. Out of the nine applications, five were selected to receive the full $10,000 in matching dollars for their improvements.

Program recipients were Sal’s Famous, Uncle Sam’s Cannabis, Asian Gardens, Evolution Tattoo, and the building at 10002 100 Avenue ( location of Pro-Level Looks)

“This program is the first of its kind for Morinville. To receive nine applications in these financially trying times shows the need and the desire for a program like this in the community,” said Morinville’s Economic Development Officer Danielle Woolnough in a media release Friday. “I look forward to seeing the construction progress throughout these coming months. These investments will bring a new vibrance to our downtown corridor.”

ADVERTISEMENT - Click Ad To Visit Site

The Town says all the improved projects are to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.