Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Above: sparrows feed on seeds as a cherry tree begins to bloom in the background – Stephen Dafoe Photo.

South Glens residents held their first food drive for the Morinville Food Bank over the weekend. As the submitted photo shows, it was a success.

Above from left: Morinville Sobeys franchise owners Shaun and Susie Thompson, Ken Skjersven from the Morinville food Bank. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Sobeys franchise owners Shaun and Susie Thompson, along with staff members, helped load $4000 worth of groceries in the back of Ken Skjersven from the Morinville Food Bank’s truck. The donation consisted of $1,000 from Sobey’s Community Investment fund for COVID-19, an equal amount from Shaun and Susie Thompson and $1992.93 fundraising from Sobeys customers over the Christmas season.

Morinville News was recognized by the library for our $4800 in-kind donation of video production services for the library’s Book Bites videos. The Silver-Level leaf was placed on the library’s sponsor tree.

Members of the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens took advantage of the sunny weather last Wednesday to work on their garden plots. Members Michelle Rheubottom, Paula Collins, Irene Woodman, Claudia Holland and Lorraine Blackburn were busy at work at the Champlain Heights Park Community Garden location.

MLA Dale Nally and Morinville Nayor Barry Turner announced that 100 Avenue from the tracks to East Boundary road would be stripped and repaved starting May 25.

Local photographer Don Boutilier got this shot of a heron on his travels.