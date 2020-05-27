Morinville’s newest school holds first Virtual Open House

by Lucie Roy

Hockey, Cheer, Dance, Robotics, Drama, Cooking, Fitness and Wellness, Advanced Academic, childcare options and more awaits students in September of 2020.

In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools (GSACRD) St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy (SKTA) held their open house on YouTube with presentations, video and a questions and answer session.

The St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy, with Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 5, and a capacity of 350, is due to open in September.

The school and playground, in the final stages of construction is located at 980 Westwinds Drive, behind the Boston Pizza and Shell Station.

The school features Advanced Academic Programming, flexible learning, dynamic/STEM option choices and in addition to Fine Arts in Art and Music they have added choices for students which include Drama, Coding, Robotics, Cooking, Fitness and Wellness.

The before and after school care options are with the McCauley Community After School Care Association, who will be opening a new program at SKTA in the fall.

The school has a focus on a Hockey and Cheer Academy for Grade 4 and 5 students with developing skills on managing time, organizing materials and demonstrating respect.

The St. Kateri boundaries and transportation area include West of 100 St and North of the railway tracks in town, areas of Carbondale, Namao 4×4 north of Hwy 37 and rural areas surrounding Morinville in Ward 2.

The Virtual Open House included greetings from Board Chair Joe Becigneul, School Principal Cheryl LaBuick, Superintendent David Keohane, and presentation by Greater St Albert Sports Academy Coordinator Geoff Giacobbo.

In his greeting Becigneul said, “Tonight’s meeting is not only a celebration of a new school but also a recognition of the hard work and dedication that continues to go into this project to ensure the best possible education for the students that will attend St. Kateri starting this fall and for many years to come.

St. Kateri will officially open its doors in Sept, approx 6 years after the province announced funding in 2014 to build this school.Our deepest appreciation goes to the government of Alberta for responding to the critical needs for a new school and the community of Morinville in providing the funds to make this project a reality. As catholic educators we are proud to be part of a public mandate to provide education that is fully permeated in our catholic faith. We also thank the community of Morinville for its support. Long before construction began students, staff and parents provided feedback and insights through the public consultation process that the Board of trustees began back in 2017. As a result of this collaboration process we have designed a school that reflects the community.”

For more information visit skta.gsacrd.ab.ca

With special thanks to Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools for permission to use photos and info provided.



