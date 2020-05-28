Guest Column: Super Teacher Stretching Program

We would like to thank you for supporting your students and their families during this time.

The quick turn around to digital online learning you were able to accomplish is incredible. You are doing a great job and your students are lucky to have you. We know this is an incredibly stressful time and many of us are sitting more than we are used to, so we have put together a stretching program for you.

They are quick, easy and most can be done anywhere when you have time. Remember the stretches should be pain free and ideally release muscle tension. We also have videos of each of the exercises in the handout provided. If you would like access to these videos contact us at info@morinvillephysio.com so we can email you the program directly.

If you have any questions, reach out! We would love to hear from you!

