Letter: Curbside pickup coming to the Morinville Community Library

Morinville Community Library patrons will once again be able to borrow items, including books, movies, and video games, from the library. Curbside pickup services will begin Monday, June 1, 2020.

Because of other library closures in the province, loans are limited to “locally available” items the library currently has on its shelves and holds that were not picked up before the library closed in March. There is a limit of 5 Adult or Young Adult items, 5 movies, and 15 Children’s items per person at one time.

To know what is locally available for curbside pickup, patrons can search a Morinville Library-specific version of the online catalogue by going to bit.ly/morilib-catalogue. Library staff are also happy to choose “book bundle” selections for patrons based on a requested genre, author, or subject.

Patrons can call the library at 780-939-3292 between 10-4 Monday-Friday or 12-3 on weekends, email info@morinvillelibrary.ca, or visit morinvillelibrary.ca to book an appointment to pick up items using their library barcode. Pickups will be from the parking lot behind the library building until the construction on 100 Avenue is complete. Library staff will be masked and gloved and will remain 2 metres or 6 feet away from others during the pickups. All items will be bagged, then quarantined for 4 days before pickup.

Returns should be made through the front dropbox on 100th Ave, as staff cannot accept curbside returns. The library is not accepting item donations at this time.

For patrons who are unable to visit the library in person to pick up items, the library will be using its newly unveiled library van to make home deliveries.

Isabelle Cramp

Library Director

Morinville Community Library