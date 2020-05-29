What’s Cooking?: Summer desserts: healthy homemade popsicles

(NC) Want an easy, refreshing and healthy dessert you can make in less than 10 minutes? Look no further than these avocado-matcha popsicles – the best way to chill out this summer. Dip them in chopped pistachios for an added crunch.

Avocado-Matcha Popsicles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients:

1 can (400 mL) full fat coconut milk

1 tbsp (5 g) matcha powder

2-3 tbsp (10-15 mL) quality maple syrup

1 ripe avocado from Mexico

1 ripe banana

Directions:

Put all ingredients into a high-power blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture into your popsicle mould.

Place the caps on top or insert your popsicle sticks.

Put your popsicles in the freezer to set overnight or until frozen solid.

You can run hot water over your mould to help remove the popsicles once frozen.

Recipe credit: Gracie Carroll