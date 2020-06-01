Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate fatal collision

submitted by fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On May 31, 2020 at approximately 7:05 a.m. The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a semi truck on Highway 15 and Range Road 191.

It was determined that a semi truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 15 when a westbound motorcycle crossed the center line and was struck head on. The 47-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Traffic in the area was re-routed while the RCMP’s Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and conducted their investigation. The investigation is still ongoing however it has been determined that weather and road conditions were not a factor in the collision, and we do not anticipate that any charges will be laid in this case.