Editorial: Alberta RCMP remind citizens to lock up their %$#@

In a perfect world, people could leave their vehicles unlocked with wallets in the console, cameras on the seat, and a sign on the windshield saying “VEHICLE UNLOCKED.”

But as anyone who reads Rant and Rave knows, it is not a perfect world. People steal stuff.

We received a press release Wednesday from the Alberta RCMP. What a waste of time it must be for police to have to remind citizens to lock up their %$#@. But they do – a few times a year these days.

They’ve even got a hashtag – #9PMRoutine – for their 9 pm Routine movement. The movement began in Pasco County, Florida and is used by police forces across the world.

Pretty simple, really. It’s a nightly reminder from the police to “make sure their homes, vehicles and property are locked up and secured for the night.” Or in less eloquent terms – “LOCK UP YOUR %$#@.”

Alberta RCMP say they will be posting on Twitter and Facebook every night for the month of June to remind residents to lock up and put away valuables.

This is why we can’t have nice things. Grown adults need constant reminders to “LOCK UP OUR %$#@.

Police are asking people to check-in by using the #9PMRoutine hashtag when they are done locking up but feel it necessary to tell you that after June, “citizens are encouraged to continue to check-in on a nightly basis so they don’t forget!”

From the RCMP, some crime prevention reminders:

· Is your front door locked?

· Are your tools put away?

· Is your dirt bike put away?

· Are your windows locked?

· Are your bikes put away?

· Are your vehicle’s windows shut?

· Did you remove the keys from your vehicle?

I hope you are as embarrassed reading the blindingly obvious recommendations as we are writing the blindingly obvious recommendations, but here we are.

RCMP also asks the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police because police reports tell them where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.

Good advice.

Now GO LOCK UP YOUR %$#@.