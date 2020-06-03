Morinville raises the Pride Flag

by Lucie Roy

Mayor Barry Turner proclaimed June 2020 “Pride Month” in Morinville and on Tuesday the raising of the Pride Flag took place at Town Hall.

In his presentation, Turner said, “I am honoured to be here today commemorating pride Month, in recognition of the LGBTQIA2S+ community.”

Turner said again this year the town is proudly flying the Pride flag here in recognition of Pride Month.

“Pride month acknowledges the historic challenges faced by the LGBTQIAS+ community and ensure they are a thing of the past. This month gives all of us an opportunity to turn to our loved ones, and community members who are Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Asexual, Intersex, Queer, Two-Spirit and others, who, as a result of their inherent identity, face challenges that they overcome with resilience and strength. For this month, we focus on tangible ways to make our community and world more inclusive and compassionate,” Turner said.

The mayor said being an inclusive community means all residents feel respected and safe to be their authentic selves, without exception.

“That no one sees or hears anything that makes them feel undervalued, insulted, unsafe, or anything less than a full-fledged member of our community,” Turner said. “That they are free to express themselves, love who they want to love and be the person they want to be without compromise, just like so many of us take for granted.”

The mayor called on the community to respect our differences and focus on how those differences make us stronger.

“All of us have a responsibility to support each other in the expression of our authentic selves,” Turner said. “We need to send a powerful and enduring message as a community: you belong here. Our community is made stronger and more resilient when we embrace each other for who we really are.”