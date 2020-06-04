Column: Superhero Nurse Stretches

We would like to thank all the nurses that are working so hard now and always to keep us safe and healthy. You are a valued member of the front line and we want to thank you for the skill, kindness, compassion and dedication you bring to your job.

We have put together a stretching program to support you during this time. Some of them can be done anywhere you have time. Many of them can be done at any location and require little time. Remember the stretches should be pain-free Superhero Nursing Ex. Program and ideally release tension in tight muscles. We also have videos of each of the exercises in the handout provided. If you would like access to these videos contact us at info@morinvillephysio.com so we can email you the program directly.

If you have any questions, reach out! We would love to hear from you!

Morinville Physical Therapy