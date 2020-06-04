Police nab stolen car in Fort Saskatchewan

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP
On May 29, 2020 while conducting pro-active patrols throughout the community, members of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP observed a vehicle not complying with vehicle equipment regulations.
Following a traffic stop, RCMP members determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Red Deer the previous day. The vehicle occupants were subsequently arrested.
A search incidental to arrest was completed and the following items were seized: A Taser, Pepper Spray and a small amount of Methamphetamine.
Angela Hasnip (28) of Red Deer was charged with five offences including:
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon x2
· Carrying a Concealed Weapon
· Possession of a Controlled Substance
Hasnip was released from custody on conditions by a Justice of the Peace and is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on July 9, 2020.
