Town taking cartoonish approach to completing the census

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is taking a cartoonish approach to encourage residents to complete the census, quite literally. A new animated cartoon has Morinville Mayor Barry Turner standing on the road near East Boundary Road asking people to do the census.

Released on social media Wednesday afternoon, the Town of Morinville has also put up standing signs around town asking residents to complete the 2020 census.

With COVID-19 social distancing requirements prohibiting the normal door-to-door enumeration, deadline for online completion of the census was extended to June 15 a few weeks back.

The Town has added the animated commercial as a way to remind people about completing the 2020 census.

Residents who complete the census online will be automatically entered for a shop local Gift Card prize package.

The Town is also running a Guess the Population Contest. The closest guess without going over the official count also wins a shop local Gift Card prize package.

Contest details can be found at www.morinville.ca/census.

Information on the new deadline for online participation was not included in the Town’s release to local media and a request for information was not responded to by our publication of this article. We will update the article if and when that info is provided.

Morinville News has requested costs on the animated cartoon and will update this article when the costs are provided.