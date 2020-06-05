Fort Saskatchewan RCMP seize $25,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On May 30 at approximately 9:20 pm, members of the Fort Saskatchewan Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 16 and Range Road 191.

A traffic stop was initiated with a vehicle observed to be travelling above the posted speed limit. RCMP members identified the vehicle occupants and determined that the driver had a suspended licence and that two other male passengers had outstanding arrest warrants pertaining to unrelated criminal offences. As a result, all three occupants were arrested.

A search incidental to arrest was completed and the following items were seized:

Approximately ½ a pound of suspected Crack Cocaine, worth an estimated street value of $25,000.00, 31 tablets of Buprenorphine, Drug Packaging, Digital Scale, Bear Spray and $586.00 dollars in Canadian Currency, suspected of being proceeds of crime.

As a result of the investigation, the male passengers from Saskatchewan were released from custody.

Gerald Sinclair (33) of Saskatchewan, was charged with driving while suspended and issued several violation tickets. Sinclair is also facing a number of Criminal Code offences including:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order x5

Sinclair was remanded into custody following a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 11, 2020.