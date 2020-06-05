Fort Saskatchewan RCMP seize $25,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP
On May 30 at approximately 9:20 pm, members of the Fort Saskatchewan Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 16 and Range Road 191.
A traffic stop was initiated with a vehicle observed to be travelling above the posted speed limit. RCMP members identified the vehicle occupants and determined that the driver had a suspended licence and that two other male passengers had outstanding arrest warrants pertaining to unrelated criminal offences. As a result, all three occupants were arrested.
A search incidental to arrest was completed and the following items were seized:
Approximately ½ a pound of suspected Crack Cocaine, worth an estimated street value of $25,000.00, 31 tablets of Buprenorphine, Drug Packaging, Digital Scale, Bear Spray and $586.00 dollars in Canadian Currency, suspected of being proceeds of crime.
As a result of the investigation, the male passengers from Saskatchewan were released from custody.
|
Gerald Sinclair (33) of Saskatchewan, was charged with driving while suspended and issued several violation tickets. Sinclair is also facing a number of Criminal Code offences including:
· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2
· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
· Fail to Comply with Probation Order x5
Sinclair was remanded into custody following a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 11, 2020.
Cull the perps, post haste.