Sturgeon Hockey Club presents Puchala Special Moments Award to three players

by Morinville News Staff

Parks Beck, Trinity Duchscher and Gavin Richardson were selected to receive the Brian Puchala Special Moments Award, presented this year for the tenth time.

The Brian Puchala Family has offered the opportunity to Sturgeon Hockey Club players for the past decade.

Puchala served in many positions in local hockey, including team manager, assistant coach, coach, ice scheduler, president. He also organized many tournaments and spent most of his winter at the arena for many years through Morinville Minor Hockey.

“Brian did this all for the love of the game and Geoffrey, one of his six children,” a post on the Sturgeon Hockey Club website reads. “For many years the Puchala family planned one of their yearly family holidays around hockey school for Geoff in the beautiful Okanagan.”

Each year the Puchalas offer this experience in memory of Brian by providing young SHC players with fees paid to Okanagan Hockey School. The fees for the hockey school are paid with the generosity of all of the Puchala family friends that play in their annual golf tournament.

Parks Beck



Trinity Duchscher pictured above with Puchala family members Jody, Madeline and Jackie.

Gavin Richardson